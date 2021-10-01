Sarah Everard murder: Boris Johnson on police handling of rape cases
There are "too few successful prosecutions and two few convictions" in cases of rape and domestic violence, Boris Johnson has said.
The prime minister said police officers did a "wonderful, wonderful job" but there was a "problem". He said the time lag between complaint and legal action was "far too long".
He said it was a "nightmare for the women concerned".
The PM was asked about trust in police after the murder of Sarah Everard and conviction of Wayne Couzens.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics