Sarah Everard: Jess Phillips on Metropolitan Police actions
The "sorrow" of Cressida Dick and Priti Patel is not going to stop the likely death of another woman by a man today, Jess Phillips has said.
The shadow minister for domestic violence and safeguarding said she wanted to hear a proper plan from the Metropolitan Police commissioner over the handling of Sarah Everard's death.
The Labour MP: "Honesty, a five-year-old could come up with it."
