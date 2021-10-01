PM: We can trust the police... but there is a problem

There are "too few successful prosecutions and too few convictions" in cases of rape and domestic violence, Boris Johnson has said.

The prime minister said police officers did a "wonderful, wonderful job", but there was a "problem".

Mr Johnson was speaking after the jailing of Wayne Couzens, who was a serving police officer when he kidnapped and murdered Sarah Everard.

