Women's safety in focus at Conservative conference

The recent killings of Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa have put women's safety in the spotlight at this year's Conservative Party conference.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has announced an inquiry looking into how Wayne Couzens was able to be a serving police officer when he murdered Sarah Everard.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android