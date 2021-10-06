Promoting opportunity across the UK is "our mission as Conservatives", Boris Johnson has told his party conference.

The 45-minute conference address was his first directly to Tory members since the Covid pandemic.

Mr Johnson called his government a reforming, can-do government, which after "decades of drift and dither" would reform social care and opportunities across the UK.

And he insisted reducing "aching gaps" between regions would "take the pressure off" south-eastern England, as well as boosting places that felt left behind.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.