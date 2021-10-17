The Speaker of the House of Commons has called for lessons to be learned after the killing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said safety measures would be reviewed, but he did not want to resort to "a knee-jerk reaction" following the "hideous killing" of Sir David.

Sir David had been meeting constituents in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on Friday when he was stabbed multiple times.

A 25-year-old man arrested by police following the stabbing has been named as Ali Harbi Ali.

He is being held under the Terrorism Act and officers have until Friday to question him.

