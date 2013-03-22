Boris Johnson has announced that, thanks to Sir David Amess’ campaign, the Queen has agreed to give Southend “the city status it so clearly deserves”.

MPs suspended normal business in the Commons to pay tributes to the MP who was killed on Friday.

The prime minister said Sir David had a “remarkable record on behalf of the vulnerable and the voiceless” and remembered his work ranging from animal welfare to fuel poverty, driving instructors, children with learning disabilities and women with endometriosis.