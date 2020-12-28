Police had to escort cabinet minister Michael Gove away from a crowd of anti-lockdown protesters who attempted to surround him in central London.

Footage shared on social media show a crowd with video cameras approaching the communities secretary, chanting and shouting, while others questioned him about what they falsely called "illegal lockdowns".

It comes days after the home secretary promised to review MPs' security in the wake of the fatal stabbing of Sir David Amess.

The Metropolitan Police said no arrests have been made, but that it will review officers' body-worn cameras.

A spokesperson for the prime minister said it is "unacceptable for those who disagree to target individuals".