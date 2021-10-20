The prime minister spoke of “criminal sanctions with tough sentences” for those who added “foul content” on the internet.

Boris Johnson was replying to Sir Keir Starter who called for “tough and effective sanctions” and he wanted directors of companies to be criminally liable for failing to tackle hate material on their sites.

Exchanges between the leaders were dominated by hate speech in the first PMQs in a month, days after the death of Sir David Amess.

