The SNP's Westminster leader spoke of “yet another Tory broken promise” over an apparent lack of support for a renewable energy project in Scotland.

He asked about the UK's government decision not to select a carbon capture and storage facility in Aberdeen for funding.

Boris Johnson said the government was putting “huge sums” into clean green energy, and Mr Blackford was being “far too gloomy” as the Acorn project still had "strong potential".

