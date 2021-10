A Conservative MP has called on the PM to "cut through" barriers to research into the psilocybin, a psychedelic drug found in magic mushrooms.

Crispin Blunt said it had the potential to help people suffering with depression, trauma and addiction.

Boris Johnson said the government was considering the Advisory Council on Misuse of Drugs' advice on research and promised that he would be "getting back" to the MP soon.

