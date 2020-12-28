MPs' anger at gallows erected outside Parliament

MPs from across the House complained about the erection of a gallows by protesters at Westminster days after an MP was killed.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said the gallows were "crass and unthinking" and asked what could be done about it.

Labour’s Hilary Benn said if it was directed at Parliamentarians it was "scandalous" and a threat, and he had raised it with police.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons Dame Rosie Winterton said Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle may issue a statement later.

