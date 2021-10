Jonathan Ashworth has accused Health Secretary Sajid Javid of 'being complacent' on Covid with a "stuttering rollout" of vaccines.

Labour's health spokesman called for 500,000 jabs a day to complete the roll-out of booster jabs by December. instead of the current plan for March 2022.

He was asking a urgent question in the Commons on Thursday, the day after Mr Javid hosted a Downing Street press conference on vaccines.