Time for Covid Plan B, Labour's Rachel Reeves says

Labour's Rachel Reeves says the government's "dither and delay" with reintroducing coronavirus restrictions "risks causing problems for the future".

What the government calls Plan B would see face coverings becoming mandatory again, the introduction of Covid passports and people being advised to work from home where possible.

But while her party wants to see these measures implemented now, the shadow chancellor told the BBC's Andrew Marr she wants to ensure the government isn't "let off the hook" with its current approach: Plan A.

This involves offering booster jabs to about 30 million people and offering a single vaccine dose to healthy 12 to 15 year olds, while encouraging ventilation for indoor gatherings, hand-washing and face masks in crowded places.