A Conservative MP has said he wants the courts to adjudicate on his potential suspension from Parliament as there has "not been a proper process here".

Owen Paterson said the process leading to the decision of the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards was in breach of the Human Rights Act.

The North Shropshire MP could be suspended from the Commons for 30 days after the watchdog found he had "repeatedly" used his position as an MP to benefit two companies who paid him as a consultant.