BBC News

Budget 2021 Sunak changes air taxes for UK and long-haul flights

The chancellor announces flights between England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will have a lower rate of Air Passenger Duty from April 2023.

After saying most “most emissions” come from international rather than domestic flights, Rishi Sunak also introduced ultra long-haul band in Air Passenger Duty covering plane journeys longer than 5,500 miles, from April 2023.

The issue of flights is bound to be a key topic in at the COP26 climate change conference opening in Glasgow this weekend.

PMQs and Sunak to unveil spending plans in Budget for 'new age'

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
UK Politics