The UK's environment secretary has said the British government could increase enforcement and board more French vessels, if the post-Brexit fishing row escalates.

A British trawler was seized by France and another fined during checks off Le Havre on Thursday.

When asked about measures the UK government could take to respond to these events, George Eustice said that "two can play at that game".

France was angered by a decision from the UK and Jersey last month to deny fishing licences to dozens of French boats, arguing that this breached the Brexit deal.