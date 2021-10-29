Menopause warriors: Davina McCall celebrates HRT win

TV presenter Davina McCall has joined menopause campaigners outside Parliament to celebrate news that the cost of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) prescriptions will be cut.

Labour MP Carolyn Harris was pushing for a law to make the menopause treatment free in England.

The government would not go that far, but said women would only have to pay for the prescription once a year - saving up to £200 annually.

