Jacob Rees-Mogg on Commons' regulation of MPs' behaviour
The government will rethink plans to overhaul the policing of MPs' conduct after the backlash to Wednesday's vote in the Commons.
Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg told MPs that the changes in Andrea Leadsom’s government-backed proposal will not go ahead without cross-party support.
He said it was clear changes "should not be based on a single case", in a reference to Conservative MP Owen Paterson. The standards committee had recommended he should be suspended from the Commons for 30 days.
Owen Paterson: Government to rethink MPs' conduct plan after backlash