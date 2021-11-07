Environment Secretary George Eustice has defended the government's decision to reverse its plan to set up a new committee to judge MPs' conduct.

On Wednesday, Conservative MPs voted to block the Standards Committee's recommendation that Owen Paterson should be suspended for 30 days over breach of lobbying rules by calling for an overhaul of the MPs' standards watchdog instead.

Speaking to Andrew Marr Mr Eustice said, "The vote wasn't to reject the report that was put together, the vote was to establish an appeals process."