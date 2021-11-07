Sir Keir Starmer is "angry" with the Prime Minister's handling of the Owen Paterson lobbying case, saying it is part of a "pattern of behaviour."

Conservative MPs blocked a Standards' Committee recommendation that Owen Paterson should be suspended as an MP for 30 days due to a "serious breach of lobbying rules." Following a backlash, the government U-turned and Mr Paterson resigned as an MP.

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, the Labour leader said that Boris Johnson is "trashing the reputation of our democracy."