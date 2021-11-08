Sir Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of damaging himself, his party and "our democracy", in his actions over former Tory MP Owen Paterson's conduct.

The Labour leader said the prime minister was "hidden away" when he should have been in Parliament "clearing up his mess".

Ministers continue to face criticism for their botched attempt last week to block Mr Paterson's suspension from Parliament and redraw MPs' conduct rules.

In his first public comments since Mr Paterson stepped down, Mr Johnson did not apologise for ordering his MPs to block his suspension, insisting the government had been trying to reform MPs' standards system.

Sir Keir called on the prime minister to launch a full investigation.

Read more: We will make every effort to get MP rules right - PM