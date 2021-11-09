Labour's party chair has criticised the legal work of Sir Geoffrey Cox, which saw him travelling to the British Virgin Islands in April.

The former Attorney General has declared the earnings and has not broken any rules.

But Anneliese Dodds said voters were not concerned with "procedural niceties".

Instead she said they were worried about the "corruption scandal" getting "deeper and deeper in the Conservative Party".