Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said a new draft agreement at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow "inched forward" towards a deal, but "still has a way to go."

The agreement, published on Friday morning, asks countries to strengthen their support to poorer countries fighting climate change, but softens language on phasing out coal and fossil fuels. Any deal must be agreed by all countries at the meeting.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Ms Sturgeon said the agreement shows "we're way off track" meeting a 1.5C limit on global warming.