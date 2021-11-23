Caroline Nokes, Conservative MP and the chair of the Women and Equalities Committee, has accused the prime minister's father of groping her at a Conservative Party Conference in 2003.

She alleges that Stanley Johnson, who was a parliamentary candidate at the time, smacked her "on the backside about as hard as he could”, saying: “You've got a lovely seat”.

She spoke to Emma Barnett on Woman's Hour about why she’s chosen to speak out about this now, and the impact it had on her.

Stanley Johnson has so far declined to comment on the alleged incident, saying he has no recollection of it.