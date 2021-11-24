Sturgeon: I'm going to be around a lot longer
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has told the BBC she intends to fulfill her full five years of office during the next Scottish Parliament term.
She told the BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg she had already been around a longer than previous Labour and Conservative leaders.
She said she took it as a compliment that people were asking when she would stand down, as it showed her opponents were "crossing her fingers and hoping that I'll remove myself from office".