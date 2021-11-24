Labour has accused the government of "picking the pockets" of working people to protect the estates of the wealthiest to cover health and social care costs.

Sir Starmer said the PM's plan would see someone with assets of £100,000 would lose almost everything to pay for their care, while someone with assets of £1m would "keep almost everything".

But Boris Johnson replied that his plans did more "for working people up and down the country than Labour ever did."

