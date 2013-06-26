There was an “overwhelming of distrust” that some Windrush victims will never be paid, Baroness Benjamin has told the House of Lords.

The peer, also chair of the Windrush Commemoration Committee and former TV presenter, called for an independent body to deal with claims before any more applicants died.

Baroness Williams replied it was “misleading” to say 5% of claims had been met, as some 29% of claimants had received a payment.

The Home Office minister added the government wanted them to receive the "maximum amount of compensation, not the minimum, to which they are perfectly entitled”.

