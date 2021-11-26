Sir Keir Starmer has told the BBC's Nick Robinson in his Political Thinking podcast that he respected the occasion of the CBI conference in his speech.

He accused Boris Johnson of not respecting the business leaders' meeting. He said the prime minister remains in "campaign mode, not governing mode".

Sir Keir also said Mr Johnson "makes promises he doesn't intend to keep, he governs by slogans and he's not changing people's lives for the better".