Grant Shapps defends Boris Johnson's letter to President Macron over migrant crisis
A diplomatic row has erupted between France and the UK over a letter sent by Boris Johnson to President Macron, calling for action to tackle the migrant crisis.
The prime minister suggested that France should take back illegal migrants. The French have called the letter "unacceptable" and withdrawn an invitation to the home secretary for talks on Sunday.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps defended the letter, telling BBC Breakfast that "friends and neighbours" had to work together.