Covid: Javid explains travel rules for southern Africa
The health secretary has told MPs about travel restrictions which have been brought in for people travelling to the UK from South Africa, Zimbabwe and neighbouring nations.
Savid Javid said British and Irish residents would have to go into hotel isolation from 0400 on Sunday, and other people would not be allowed to enter Britain.
Those arriving before the deadline have been told to take PCR tests and isolate at home, along with the rest of their household.