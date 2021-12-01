The Health Secretary Sajid Javid, has said there is no need for people to change Christmas plans, despite concern about the new Covid variant, omicron.

The head of UK's Health Security Agency, Dr Jenny Harries, suggested on Tuesday that slightly limiting social contact could slow down the spread of the virus.

Mr Javid said it was for government to take "a balanced and proportionate approach" and that he thought "the guidance we've got out there is the right guidance".