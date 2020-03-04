The FDA is to "reflect" on losing the High Court challenge over Priti Patel bullying charge as it considers an appeal.

Dave Penman, general secretary of the trade union for civil servants, claimed the result was a "significant step forward" in holding ministers to account for their conduct and behaviour.

After the judgement he pointed out the prime minister has not acquitted his home secretary of bullying.

