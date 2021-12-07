Boris Johnson has said the August evacuation operation from Afghanistan was "one of the outstanding military achievements of the last 50 years or more".

But when asked if he prioritised helping to get the Pen Farthing's Nowzad animals over Afghan people, Mr Johnson said: "No that is complete nonsense".

Animal rights campaigner Dominic Dyer earlier claimed the prime minister did intervene after he contacted Carrie Johnson and she had "forced the prime minister's arm".

Boris Johnson intervened to evacuate animal charity from Kabul, says whistleblower

Afghanistan: Foreign Office chaotic during Kabul evacuation - whistleblower