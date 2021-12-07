Sir Philip Barton was asked about his holiday plans ahead of western troops pulling out of Afghanistan and a Taliban take over in August.

Labour MP Chris Bryant queried why the Foreign Office chief was away at the same time as then-Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

Sir Philip repeated a previous reply that he had since "reflected" on not returning to work earlier but Mr Bryant said that statement was start to feel "a bit scripted now".

