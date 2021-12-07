Labour MP Chris Bryant confronted senior UK diplomats with a letter he says appears to suggest charity workers and animals were cleared for evacuation from Afghanistan by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The letter, from Mr Johnson’s aide Trudy Harrison to animal charity boss Pen Farthing, was reportedly sent on 25 August.

The PM has previously denied intervening to help the charity – and three senior officials giving evidence to the Foreign Affairs Committee repeatedly denied pets were prioritised over people.

One of the officials, Sir Philip Barton – the top civil servant at the foreign office – told Mr Bryant he had not seen the letter.

Downing Street later said the evacuation flight was "an operational decision", which had not involved Mr Johnson, or his wife Carrie, as whistleblowers have claimed.

"This letter was nothing to do with Ms Harrison's role as the PM's Parliamentary Private Secretary, she was acting in her capacity as a constituency MP."