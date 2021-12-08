Watch PM adviser's tearful apology over party video

Watch as PM adviser Allegra Stratton makes a tearful resignation speech outside her London home, following a leaked video that showed her joking with Downing Street staff about a Christmas party last year.

Stratton admitted her remarks "seemed to make light of the rules" and she offered her "profound apologies".

The clip was from a rehearsal for press briefings - which never started - and the former BBC and ITN journalist later took on duties for the COP26 climate change conference.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.