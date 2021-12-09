Sajid Javid said he missed a scheduled BBC interview yesterday due to finding the leaked Downing Street video upsetting.

Released on Tuesday night, the video showed No 10 staff joking about a Christmas party in a mock press conference last December.

The health secretary, who was supposed to appear on BBC Breakfast to discuss the latest Covid developments, also said that he wished to give time for the prime minister's team to respond to the bombshell video.