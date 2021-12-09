Rayner: Johnson 'taking British public for fools' on Downing Street flat refurbishment
Boris Johnson has "made a mockery" of the standards expected of a PM over the refurbishment of the Downing Street flat, Labour's deputy leader has said.
Angela Rayner said Mr Johnson knew the rules on what he should have declared and he was "not above the law".
The Conservative Party has been fined £17,800 by the Electoral Commission for "failing to accurately report a donation" that paid for the refurbishment.