Labour has defended its poor performance in the North Shropshire by-election by saying it was not a seat you would expect Labour to win.

Candidate Ben Wood came third receiving just 3,686 votes in a total turn out of 38,022.

Shadow Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds told Breakfast's Charlie Stayt it was clearly a "terrible result" for the Conservative Party.

Read more: Tories lose seat they held for nearly 200 years