Labour's deputy leader has claimed working families are "picking up the tab" for the prime minister's incompetence over rising prices.

At PMQs, Angela Rayner said the government had failed to invest in long-term energy security and had let the entry market "run of control".

Boris Johnson said the government was supporting people through Covid, with extra welfare payments and an increase to the living wage, among other things.

As It Happened: Johnson challenged on energy bills in PMQs clash