The SNP Westminster leader has said the prime minister felt “no shame” over his actions of drinking in the Downing Street garden during lockdown.

Ian Blackford said the public “overwhelming" think Boris Johnson should resign, and if he would not stand down then Tory backbenchers “must act to remove him”.

Mr Johnson said he would take the advice with a “pinch of salt” and again spoke of his “contrition” before referring to Covid vaccines and the number of people in work.

Click here to follow the latest updates.