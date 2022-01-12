Sir Keir Starmer has told the PM he's “run out of road” over what happened in the Downing Street garden in May 2020, when staff held a party despite lockdown rules.

Boris Johnson said he took responsibility and apologised again, adding he thought it was a work event, but said MPs must wait for the result of the report into what happened.

It was their first exchange in the Commons since the claims of parties in lockdown resurfaced and the Labour leader left isolation for Covid.

