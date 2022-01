A Labour MP has said the PM was "making fools" of those cheering this "shower of shenanigans" over the Downing Street lockdown party in May 2020.

Chris Bryant said Boris Johnson had "managed to completely destroy" the career of his former press secretary Allegra Stratton.

Mr Johnson said he came to the Commons to "make amends", but he was going to ignore Mr Bryant's advice.

Click here to follow the latest updates.