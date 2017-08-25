The BBC should be “proud of our country” and bring back playing God Save the Queen late at night, in the year of the Queen’s platinum jubilee, Andrew Rosindell has said.

BBC One used to close down with the national anthem, although now it simulcasts the News Channel overnight and has a verbal handover, although BBC Radio 4 carries on with the tradition.

The Tory MP said he was “tired of the wokeness”, while Labour peer Jenny Chapman said she was not against the idea, but said it was "strange" for politicians to tell BBC what to broadcast.

