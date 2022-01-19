Starmer: PM's party defences 'absurd and unbelievable'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing increasing pressure over parties held at No 10 during lockdown.

Minutes before Prime Minister's Questions, MP Christian Wakeford dramatically defected to join Labour.

Labour leader Keir Starmer welcomed him to the party, before accusing the prime minister of using "absurd and frankly unbelievable defences" with regard to events held at Downing Street.

Mr Johnson again told MPs they should wait for the outcome of Sue Gray's inquiry.