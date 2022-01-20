MPs challenging the prime minister over lockdown parties have faced "unacceptable" threats from government ministers, senior Conservative William Wragg has said.

Speaking at the beginning of a committee hearing, the MP said he had heard reports of No 10 staff and ministers "encouraging the publication of stories in the press designed to embarrass" MPs calling for a no-confidence vote in Boris Johnson.

In response, No 10 said: “We are not aware of any evidence to support what are clearly serious allegations. If there is any evidence to support these claims we would look at it very carefully.”