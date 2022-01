Nadhim Zahawi told BBC Breakfast that there was no place for Islamophobia in the Conservative party, following claims by a Muslim MP that her faith had been an issue when she was sacked as a minister.

No 10 said the Prime Minister took the claims very seriously.

Nusrat Ghani said she was told her status as a Muslim woman had made colleagues "feel uncomfortable". She lost her job as transport minister in a reshuffle in 2020.