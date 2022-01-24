Starmer accuses PM of 'weeks and weeks of deceit'

Labour leader Keir Starmer has said Boris Johnson's government is "rudderless" and that he's "got to go".

Sir Keir was speaking after ITV reported that up to 30 people gathered inside No 10 Downing Street to celebrate Boris Johnson's birthday in June 2020.

No 10 said staff had "gathered briefly" to "wish the prime minister a happy birthday", adding that he had been there "for less than 10 minutes".

Mr Starmer said the allegations were yet more evidence that the PM believes the rules he made don't apply to him.