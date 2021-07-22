Speaker's warning over 'liar' accusations in Commons
Lindsay Hoyle has reminded MPs of the rules about making claims that other members are not telling the truth.
In a noisy chamber on Monday, he was poised to order SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford out of the chamber when he called the PM a liar, but the accuser left the Commons before Mr Hoyle finished speaking.
In a statement at the start of PMQs, the Speaker said the rules can cause “frustrations” but such claims could be made through an opposition day debate.